Lugansk militia commander killed in car blast - news agency

World
February 04, 10:42 updated at: February 04, 10:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The car explosion was a terrorist attack, said the militia’s press service
Youtube.com/Толмачёв Юрий. О разном.

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Commander of the Lugansk militia Oleg Anashchenko was killed in a car blast on Saturday, LuganskInformCenter said referring to the militia’s press service.

The car, in which Anashchenko was, exploded in Krasnokazarmennaya Street on Saturday morning, the press service said.

The militia’s press service also said that the car explosion was a terrorist attack.

"On February 4, at 07:50, in Krasnoznamennaya Street, in a terrorist attack - a car blast - was killed head of the Lugansk militia Colonel Anashchenko," the press service said.

Another victims is the person, who was in the car together with the commander. As yet, no reports name the person.

Topics
Ukraine crisis
