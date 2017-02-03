Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OSCE Secretary General urges to assure security of civilians in Donbass

World
February 03, 21:49 UTC+3 VIENNA
The sides must stop the fighting and fully respect the ceasefire and the Minsk agreements, OSCE Secretary General Lambertio Zannier said
Share
1 pages in this article

VIENNA, February 3, /TASS/. Parties to the armed civil conflict in eastern Ukrain should stop combat actions, stay committed to the Minsk accords, and assure security of local population, OSCE Secretary General Lambertio Zannier said in a statement on Friday.

"The use of indiscriminate force in densely populated areas in eastern Ukraine is unacceptable," he said. "It must stop immediately and the sides need to cease-fire now."

Read also
Ukrainian tanks in Avdeyevka, eastern Ukraine
Kremlin urges to persuade Kiev to abandon 'criminal attacks' on Donbass

"Civilians, as usual, are bearing the brunt of this latest fighting," Zannier went on. "On top of the civilian deaths and injuries, thousands more civilians are trapped in the area without food and heating."

"I call on the sides to consider the fate of the trapped civilians and to prioritise their safety," he said. "They must stop the fighting now and fully respect the ceasefire and the Minsk agreements."

He criticized the parties to the conflict for an impressive surge of violence in the zones of the armed conflict in Donbass, saying: "No cause justifies sacrificing lives of civilians. It must stop. I call on all sides to ensure the protection of civilians and vital infrastructure, and to stabilise the situation."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Machete attack on officers near Louvre might be 'terrorist in nature'
10
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
12
The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
2
Sanctions to remain until Crimea returns to Ukraine — US Diplomat
3
Belarus president orders withdrawal of specialists from EAEU customs authorities
4
Kremlin says passports of Donetsk, Lugansk republics not recognized in Russia
5
Russian embassy in Damascus comes under mortar shelling on February 2 and 3
6
Crimean mufti reports intensified activity of adepts of extremist sects in Crimea
7
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
TOP STORIES
Реклама