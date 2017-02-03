Back to Main page
Media: Kiev forces launch heavy shelling of southern Donetsk republic’s village

World
February 03, 10:47 UTC+3 DONETSK
DONETSK, February 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces began heavy shelling of the Leninskoye village in the south of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic early on Friday, an acting head of the local administration said.

"The Ukrainian military have been shelling Leninskoye for around 40 minutes already," Anatoly Yanovsky told the Donetsk News Agency, adding that no casualties have been reported.

Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim

Three houses in the village, located in the Novoazovsky district, were damaged on Thursday evening, he added.

Late on Thursday, the Ukrainian forces opened fire at the territory of Donetsk from 152mm caliber artillery weapons and the Uragan multiple launch rocket systems. Two civilians were killed and 13 others were wounded during the shellings of the Kalininsky district in the city. Another person was wounded in the Kievsky district of Donetsk.

Over the past days, the situation near the line separating the areas controlled by the Kiev government and the self-proclaimed republics of eastern Ukraine sharply deteriorated. The shellings carried out by the Ukrainian forces resulted in casualties among the civilians. Many houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

The UN Security Council expressed grave concern over the "dangerous deterioration" of the situation in eastern Ukraine and its severe impact on the local civilian population and called for an immediate return to ceasefire. The UNSC members condemned the use of weapons banned under the February 2015 Minsk peace deal.

The Contact Group for settlement in eastern Ukraine at the meeting in Minsk earlier this week called to ensure ceasefire in Donbass and pull back all weapons and military hardware to the storage facilities by February 5.

Topics
Ukraine crisis
