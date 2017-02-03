Kiev’s shelling of Donetsk leaves one civilian dead, 10 injured

DONETSK, February 3. /TASS/. A civilian was killed and ten injured as the Kiev government troops shelled Donetsk on Thursday evening, the authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said.

On Thursday evening, the Ukrainian troops shelled the city using the Uragan self-propelled multiple rocket launcher system and 152 mm field guns.

"As the Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk, a civilian was killed," the Donetsk News Agency quoted the republic’s operational command as saying in a statement.

The deputy head of the republic’s operational command, Eduard Basurin, said ten people were injured in the city.

Over the past days, the situation on the contact line has deteriorated and the number of shellings has increased. The DPR command also reports that more buildings have been damaged and there have been deaths and injuries among the civilians.

In a statement published on Tuesday evening, the UN Security Council expressed its deep concern by the escalation of tensions, called on the sides to immediately halt fire and condemned the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

On February 1, the Contact Group on settling the conflict in eastern Ukraine held a meeting in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, demanding that hostilities in Donbass be stopped, weapons and military hardware be withdrawn from the line of contact by February 5.