Two injured as Ukrainian military shells Donetsk

DONETSK, February 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has shelled the entire territory of Donetsk with 152 mm guns and Uragan multiple rocket launchers, a source in the Operational Command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said on Thursday.

According to the source, the attack has destroyed one residential dwelling. "Two civilians have been wounded," security sources added.

In the past few days, the situation along the line of contact has dramatically deteriorated. The Ukrainian military’s shelling has caused civilian deaths and casualties, as well as damaged infrastructure facilities. On Tuesday, the United Nations Security Council issued a statement condemning the use of weapons banned by the Minsk agreements and calling on the sides to immediately stop the fire.

On February 1, members the Contact Group on settling the conflict in eastern Ukraine held a meeting in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, demanding that hostilities in Donbass be stopped, weapons and military hardware be withdrawn from the line of contact area by February 5.