Russian national suspected of being an IS member arrested in Egypt for 15 days

World
February 02, 22:42 UTC+3 CAIRO
According to the prosecutor’s office, the Russian national, known as Abdel Hamid Roslan, has been charged with plotting terror attacks on Egypt’s territory
Share
1 pages in this article

CAIRO, February 2. /TASS/. A Russian national, detained in Cairo on Thursday, has been arrested for 15 days so that investigative activities could take place, a spokesman for the Cairo prosecutor’s office said. According to him, the Russian national was arrested over suspicion of being a member of the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia).

The Al-Youm Al-Sabea newspaper reported earlier that a Russian national, recruited by the Islamic State had been detained in Cairo.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the Russian national, known as Abdel Hamid Roslan, has been charged with plotting terror attacks on Egypt’s territory. During a search of his apartment, the police found a camouflage uniform usually used by terrorists. His cell phone and laptop revealed his correspondence with representatives of the IS leaders proving that the Russian national received funds from the militants as well as instructions on carrying out terror attacks. Besides, some video recordings showing IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi were also found.

Investigators established that the Russian national had been recruited by terrorists, he had undergone training in their Syrian camps where he had travelled via Turkey. After that he returned to Egypt, rented a room in Cairo’s suburb of Tagammu al-Khamis and turned to planning terror attacks.

Russian diplomats have confirmed his detention. Russia’s embassy has received a detention note, a source in the embassy told TASS adding that no other information had been provided by Egypt’s law enforcement agencies.

