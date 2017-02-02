Back to Main page
Kiev court authorizes detention of former President Viktor Yanukovich

February 02, 19:49 UTC+3
KIEV, February 2. /TASS/. A district court in Kiev has answered a petition by the Prosecutor General's Office to authorize detention of the former Ukrainian President, Viktor Yanukovich, said a resolution of the court published in the country's Unified Register of Judiciary Resolutions.

"The agency in charge of pretrial investigation will have permission to detain the suspect for the purposes of considering a pretrial measure in the form of custody," the court's ruling said.

Viktor Yanukovych
