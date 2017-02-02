Kiev court authorizes detention of former President Viktor Yanukovich

Voronezh plant to start producing systems for Federation spacecraft in 2017Science & Space February 02, 23:53
Russian experts arrive in Egypt to inspect Cairo airportWorld February 02, 23:48
Two injured as Ukrainian military shells DonetskWorld February 02, 23:45
Russian paralympians to take part in 18 world championships this yearSport February 02, 23:41
Situation around Scythian gold from Crimean museums can be changedSociety & Culture February 02, 22:43
White House denies easing sanctions on Russia, cites need for specific carve-outsWorld February 02, 21:54
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalitionRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 02, 20:02
Putin: Russia ready to cooperate with Europe in gas supply sphere but needs guaranteesBusiness & Economy February 02, 19:36
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security ServiceWorld February 02, 19:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, February 2. /TASS/. A district court in Kiev has answered a petition by the Prosecutor General's Office to authorize detention of the former Ukrainian President, Viktor Yanukovich, said a resolution of the court published in the country's Unified Register of Judiciary Resolutions.
"The agency in charge of pretrial investigation will have permission to detain the suspect for the purposes of considering a pretrial measure in the form of custody," the court's ruling said.