Abe says better Russia-US relationship will not affect dialogue between Moscow, Tokyo

Voronezh plant to start producing systems for Federation spacecraft in 2017Science & Space February 02, 23:53
Russian experts arrive in Egypt to inspect Cairo airportWorld February 02, 23:48
Two injured as Ukrainian military shells DonetskWorld February 02, 23:45
Russian paralympians to take part in 18 world championships this yearSport February 02, 23:41
Situation around Scythian gold from Crimean museums can be changedSociety & Culture February 02, 22:43
White House denies easing sanctions on Russia, cites need for specific carve-outsWorld February 02, 21:54
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalitionRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 02, 20:02
Putin: Russia ready to cooperate with Europe in gas supply sphere but needs guaranteesBusiness & Economy February 02, 19:36
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security ServiceWorld February 02, 19:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
TOKYO, February 2. /TASS/. Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe does not expect the improvement of relations between Russia and the United States to have an impact on the dialogue between Tokyo and Moscow.
"Speaking about the relations between Russia and Japan, one should not make unfounded statements that the dialogue between Japan and Russia will stall if the relations between Russia and the U.S. improve," he said on Thursday, adding that he does not consider "the improvement of relations between Moscow and Washington to be a negative factor" for Japan.
The first telephone conversation between Russian and American presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump after Trump’s inauguration on January 28 received positive responses from both Moscow and Washington. The leaders discussed pressing international issues, including tackling terrorism, the developments in the Middle East, the Arab-Israel conflict, the strategic stability and non-proliferation area, the situation around Iran’s nuclear program and the Korean Peninsula, as well as the key aspects of the Ukrainian crisis. The priority was set on uniting efforts for tackling international terrorism as the key global threat. Presidents welcomed the intention to coordinate actions of both states aimed at defeating the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) and other terror groups in Syria. Putin and Trump also agreed to hold regular meetings.
Following the Russian President’s visit to Japan on December 15-16, 2016 and his meetings with Japanese PM a joint statement was adopted, which said that the beginning of consultations on joint economic activities on the South Kuril Islands would be an important step towards signing a peace treaty by the two neighbors.