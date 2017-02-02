Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Abe says better Russia-US relationship will not affect dialogue between Moscow, Tokyo

World
February 02, 17:54 UTC+3 TOKYO
Japan’s prime minister does not consider "the improvement of relations between Moscow and Washington to be a negative factor" for Japan
Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, February 2. /TASS/. Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe does not expect the improvement of relations between Russia and the United States to have an impact on the dialogue between Tokyo and Moscow.

"Speaking about the relations between Russia and Japan, one should not make unfounded statements that the dialogue between Japan and Russia will stall if the relations between Russia and the U.S. improve," he said on Thursday, adding that he does not consider "the improvement of relations between Moscow and Washington to be a negative factor" for Japan.

Read also
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Nagato, Japan, 2016
Senator highlights positive changes in Russia-Japan ties in 2016

The first telephone conversation between Russian and American presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump after Trump’s inauguration on January 28 received positive responses from both Moscow and Washington. The leaders discussed pressing international issues, including tackling terrorism, the developments in the Middle East, the Arab-Israel conflict, the strategic stability and non-proliferation area, the situation around Iran’s nuclear program and the Korean Peninsula, as well as the key aspects of the Ukrainian crisis. The priority was set on uniting efforts for tackling international terrorism as the key global threat. Presidents welcomed the intention to coordinate actions of both states aimed at defeating the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) and other terror groups in Syria. Putin and Trump also agreed to hold regular meetings.

Following the Russian President’s visit to Japan on December 15-16, 2016 and his meetings with Japanese PM a joint statement was adopted, which said that the beginning of consultations on joint economic activities on the South Kuril Islands would be an important step towards signing a peace treaty by the two neighbors.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine
12
Miss Universe reveals 2017 winner
4
Canadian PM slams mosque shooting in Quebec City as 'cowardly attack'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
3
Trump denies easing sanctions against Russia
4
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
5
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
6
Kiev court authorizes detention of former President Viktor Yanukovich
7
Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim
TOP STORIES
Реклама