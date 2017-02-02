Kazakhstan confirms new meeting on Syria will be held in Astana on February 6

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. A technical meeting on the Syrian crisis will be held in Astana on February 6, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anuar Zhainakov said on Thursday adding that delegations from Russia, Turkey and Iran as well as a UN representative would take part in the meeting. According to Zhainakov, the meeting’s participants will discuss issues related to the Syrian ceasefire, the Kazinform news agency reported.

"We have indeed received a request for assistance in arranging an international technical meeting on the Syrian crisis between Russia, Turkey and Iran on February 6 in Astana, a UN representative is also scheduled to participate in the meeting," Zhainakov said.

"The decision on setting up a mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire was made at the Astana meeting on Syria held on January 23-24," the spokesman added.

Representatives of the three guarantor countries plan to discuss the ceasefire and assess proposals made by the Syrian armed opposition, which concern strengthening the ceasefire, as well as define other modalities of this decision’s implementation.

"UN Special Representative for Syria Staffan de Mistura said while addressing the United Nations on January 31 that UN representatives would also take part in the new Astana meeting," the Kazakh foreign ministry spokesman noted.

After the meeting is completed, a press briefing will be arranged, details will be announced later, Zhainakov added.