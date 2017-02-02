Poroshenko may take part in UNSC debate on February 21 — Ukraine's UN ambassador

UNITED NATIONS, February 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko may pay an official visit to the US in February, during which he may take part in a debate on conflicts in Europe at the UN Security Council, scheduled for February 21, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vladimir Yelchenko said on Wednesday.

"On the visit of President Poroshenko, well, I am not dealing with the bilateral issues (of Ukraine and the US)," the UN ambassador said. "I know that my colleagues in Washington are working on that, but I don’t have anything to confirm. There is a possibility, as far as I know in his plans the possibility to come for the debate on the 21st on conflicts in Europe," he said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president said in an interview with Wall Street Journal that he hoped to meet with US President Donald Trump in February and expected the new US administration would maintain support.