Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev to raise the issue of UN office in Ukraine — Ukraine UN ambassador

World
February 02, 4:40 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS
"That’s what we need, but it hadn’t happened yet. We will try to bring up this issue at upcoming briefing and also in the debate on the 21st," Vladimir Yelchenko said
Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, February 2. /TASS/. Ukraine plans to once again bring up the issue of opening a UN office in the country to encourage a peace settlement in Donbass, an office that would report to the Security Council, Ukrainian UN Ambassador Vladimir Yelchenko said on Wednesday.

Read also
Contact Group agrees on statement calling for ceasefire in Donbass

He said the UN could actively contribute to the settlement in Donbass "if the UN would have more presence in the Eastern Ukraine". "Then there would be much better flow of independent information," he said.

"That’s what we need, but it hadn’t happened yet. We will try to bring up this issue at upcoming briefing and also in the debate on the 21st," the envoy went on.

He said initially the idea to open a UN office was put forward by former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in 2015. "This idea was never implemented or materialized, but we think it is still very relevant," Yelchenko said.

He said he is constantly in touch with the new Secretary General, Antonio Guterres. "He is fully aware of the fact that some of the ideas of his predecessor and also some Ukrainian ideas on the need to involve UN more are still on the table," Ukraine’s permanent representative added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine
12
Miss Universe reveals 2017 winner
4
Canadian PM slams mosque shooting in Quebec City as 'cowardly attack'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
FSB head orders to set up border zones in Russian regions neighboring Belarus
2
Ukraine’s An-26 plane makes dangerously close passes near Russian oil rigs in Black Sea
3
Suspects of Proton carrier rocket’s crash charged with $65 mln damage
4
Russia and Japan to hold consultations on economic activity on South Kuril Islands
5
Russia, Mongolia to discuss plans to build dams in Lake Baikal area
6
Aim of Ukrainian plane incident over Black Sea to provoke tough Russian response — expert
7
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
TOP STORIES
Реклама