Edrogan’s adviser to visit Russia on February 21

Russia calls on Kiev to immediately stop armed provocations in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 31, 19:01
Ex-finance minister: Currency purchases lead to soft weakening of rubleBusiness & Economy January 31, 18:34
Deputy PM asks Roscosmos to scrutinize all crucial space industry enterprisesScience & Space January 31, 18:17
South Africa to scrap visas for Russian tourists in late FebruaryBusiness & Economy January 31, 17:52
Russian government has no intention to cut budget spending on defense sectorMilitary & Defense January 31, 17:47
Expert says escalation in Donbass linked to beginning of new Ukraine talksWorld January 31, 17:34
Sberbank explains how currency interventions under recent oil prices may affect rubleBusiness & Economy January 31, 17:32
Pristine Russia: the unique natural world and landscapesSociety & Culture January 31, 17:20
Dutch prosecutors name no date for sending request on MH17 to RussiaWorld January 31, 17:02
MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s adviser Ilnur Cevik will visit Moscow in late February in order to participate in a conference on the situation in the Middle East, Turkish embassy spokesman Orhan Gazigil told TASS.
"The president’s adviser Ilnur Cevik will visit Russia to take part in a conference dedicated to Turkish-Russian relations and the developments in the Middle East, scheduled to be held on February 21," he said.
The embassy spokesman added that Cevik was not expected to hold meetings with Russian officials.