Edrogan’s adviser to visit Russia on February 21

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s adviser Ilnur Cevik will visit Moscow in late February in order to participate in a conference on the situation in the Middle East, Turkish embassy spokesman Orhan Gazigil told TASS.

"The president’s adviser Ilnur Cevik will visit Russia to take part in a conference dedicated to Turkish-Russian relations and the developments in the Middle East, scheduled to be held on February 21," he said.

The embassy spokesman added that Cevik was not expected to hold meetings with Russian officials.