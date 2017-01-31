Dutch prosecutors name no date for sending request on MH17 to Russia

Expert says escalation in Donbass linked to beginning of new Ukraine talksWorld January 31, 17:34
THE HAGUE, January 31. /TASS/. The Netherlands cannot say how soon it will send a request to Russia for assistance in decoding the radar images of airspace in the area of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine in 2014, press officer of the Dutch National Public Prosecutor’s Office Wim de Bruin told TASS.
"I can’t inform you due to the confidential character of the legal assistance," he said.
Earlier reports said the primary radar data provided by Russia to the Dutch-led team of international investigators cannot be deciphered and its format does not meet international requirements.
Deputy chief of the Russian federal air transport agency Rosaviatsiya, Oleg Storchevoi, said earlier in the day he was surprised that it took the Dutch side more than three months to report about the problem. He said Russia sent the data last year. The Malaysia Airlines Boeing-777 passenger airliner on a flight from the Dutch city of Amsterdam to the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur crashed in the area of hostilities between local militias and Ukrainian governmental troops in east Ukraine’s Donetsk region in July 2014. All 298 people aboard the airliner died in the air crash. Most of the air crash’s victims were Dutch nationals.