Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Dutch prosecutors name no date for sending request on MH17 to Russia

World
January 31, 17:02 UTC+3 THE HAGUE
Earlier reports said the primary radar data provided by Russia to the Dutch-led team of international investigators cannot be deciphered and its format does not meet international requirements
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Peter Dejong

THE HAGUE, January 31. /TASS/. The Netherlands cannot say how soon it will send a request to Russia for assistance in decoding the radar images of airspace in the area of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine in 2014, press officer of the Dutch National Public Prosecutor’s Office Wim de Bruin told TASS.

Read also
The site of the crash of Malaysia Airlines Boeing-777
Russian aviation watchdog regrets MH17 crash investigators delay probe deadlines

"I can’t inform you due to the confidential character of the legal assistance," he said.

Earlier reports said the primary radar data provided by Russia to the Dutch-led team of international investigators cannot be deciphered and its format does not meet international requirements.

Deputy chief of the Russian federal air transport agency Rosaviatsiya, Oleg Storchevoi, said earlier in the day he was surprised that it took the Dutch side more than three months to report about the problem. He said Russia sent the data last year. The Malaysia Airlines Boeing-777 passenger airliner on a flight from the Dutch city of Amsterdam to the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur crashed in the area of hostilities between local militias and Ukrainian governmental troops in east Ukraine’s Donetsk region in July 2014. All 298 people aboard the airliner died in the air crash. Most of the air crash’s victims were Dutch nationals.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Boeing 777 crash in Ukraine
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Miss Universe reveals 2017 winner
4
Canadian PM slams mosque shooting in Quebec City as 'cowardly attack'
15
Holocaust Remembrance Day
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Specialists satisfied with Sukhoi Juperjet 100 work in Arctic extreme low temperatures
2
Russian pilots learn to operate advanced Sukhoi-30SM fighter jets
3
Expert says escalation in Donbass linked to beginning of new Ukraine talks
4
Kremlin hopes Trump will keep stance shown in phone talk with Putin
5
New Russian icebreaker sets off for debut Arctic voyage
6
Progress MS-03 to undock from ISS, to be sunken in remote area of Pacific
7
Sberbank explains how currency interventions under recent oil prices may affect ruble
TOP STORIES
Реклама