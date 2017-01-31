Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US to send tanks this week to territories near Russia’s borders

World
January 31, 7:24 UTC+3 NEW YORK
"During its deployment, elements of the brigade will also be sent to Hungary, Poland, Germany and Romania," the WSJ said
Share
1 pages in this article

NEW YORK, January 31. /TASS/. U.S. Army is sending its tanks this week to the countries locate along Russian borders in what appears to be the largest deployment of armor in East Europe since the end of the Cold War, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said on Monday.

"After joint U.S.-Polish exercises in northern Poland on Monday, some of the M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks used in the drills will be transported to the Baltic states of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania," where they will remain until NATO puts into operation its ‘deterrent force’ sometime in spring.

It quoted the head of a think tank called the European Leadership Network, Adam Thomson, a former U.K. ambassador to NATO, as saying the dispatching of U.S. troops and armor to Europe "shows the allies are implementing their decision to create a small force to better detect any Russian moves in the Baltics and to show Moscow that the alliance’s major powers stand behind its eastern members."

He said along with it the allies remained concerned over the "mixed messages on NATO" sent by U.S. President Donald Trump and his advisors, who expressed full support to the North-Atlantic pact, on the one hand, and described it as "outmoded", on the other.

Trump "clearly has issues with the alliance," Thomson said. "It is a new experience for NATO to be described as obsolete."

The WSJ recalled a U.S. Army unit known as the Iron Brigade the 3rd Brigade based in Colorado - arrived at the naval base in Bremerhaven, Germany, earlier this month "with about 3,500 soldiers, 144 Bradley fighting vehicles, 87 tanks and 18 Paladin artillery systems."

It will be deployed in Europe, with headquarters in Poland, for nine months, after which another unit will arrive to replace it. "During its deployment, elements of the brigade will also be sent to Hungary, Poland, Germany and Romania," the WSJ said.

The newspaper indicated the U.S. had also built up stocks of military hardware in Europe by increasing the number of helicopters and bringing in an additional force of 900 combat-support soldiers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Miss Universe reveals 2017 winner
4
Canadian PM slams mosque shooting in Quebec City as 'cowardly attack'
15
Holocaust Remembrance Day
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Yuri Chaika: To each according to his deeds!
2
Russian deputy PM mocks Lithuania's disavowal of claims to Kaliningrad region
3
Crew of Russian TV channel comes under gunfire by Ukrainian military in Donbass
4
Hamon to be nominated French Socialist Party’s presidential candidate
5
Russia and India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jet
6
Norway’s Chief of Defense says dialogue involving US, Russia, NATO necessary
7
MiG-35 fighter jet’s radar to track 30 targets at a time
TOP STORIES
Реклама