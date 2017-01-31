Poroshenko urges to convene Contact Group emergency session — administration

Moscow expects Washington to shortly assume stance on Syria — expertRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 31, 8:32
IPC conceals names of suspected Russian athletesSport January 31, 8:25
Bolshoi ballet stars to perform at Moscow's landmark store in honor of US composerSociety & Culture January 31, 8:11
Yuri Chaika: To each according to his deeds!Russian Politics & Diplomacy January 31, 8:00
Russian deputy PM mocks Lithuania's disavowal of claims to Kaliningrad regionRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 31, 3:07
Figure skating star Plushenko becomes Sochi ambassador for 2018 FIFA World CupSport January 30, 21:41
IPC rules to bar Russian athletes from qualifiers to 2018 ParalympicsSport January 30, 20:50
Damascus studying Russia-proposed draft constitutionWorld January 30, 20:11
Yanukovich’s defense lawyers insist on extending pre-trial investigation till March 28World January 30, 20:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, January 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has given instructions to convene an emergency session of the Contact Group for the settlement in eastern Ukraine over a deteriorating situation around Avdeyevka, a settlement in Donbass, deputy head of the president’s administration Konstantin Yeliseyev said on Monday.
"The president has issued instructions to convene an emergency session of the Trilateral Contact Group in any mode, even as a video conference, to discuss a critical situation developing around Avdeyevka," Yeliseyev told Ukrainian 5 TV.
He spoke of "a very tense situation, with critically important infrastructure destroyed" in the area. Poroshenko also instructed Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin to stay in close touch with representatives of the UN Security Council. Besides, according to Yeliseyev, "the OSCE is also preparing its reaction to what is going on around Avdeyevka".
Earlier on Monday, spokesman for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic command Eduard Basurin said "the situation in the republic sharply deteriorated". "Ukraine’s forces shelled the DPR territory 1,912 times over the past 24 hours," he said.