Canadian PM slams mosque shooting in Quebec City as 'cowardly attack'

World
January 30, 8:10 UTC+3 OTTAWA
Five people have been killed in a shooting attack at a mosque in Canada’s Quebec City
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

© EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

OTTAWA, January 30. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers are in full control of the situation in the area in Canada’s Quebec City where a mosque was attacked, a source in the city police said.

According to the source, the mosque building has been examined, all the people have been evacuated from the building.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the mosque shooting "a cowardly attack."

Five people have been killed in a shooting attack at a mosque in Canada’s Quebec City, the CTV channel reports.

According to CTV, police have arrested two attackers, the shooting site has been cordoned off. Eye witnesses say that around ten ambulances have arrived at the scene.

The police have confirmed the arrest of two attackers as well as the possibility that there could have been a third one.  According to various sources, 40 to 100 people could have been inside the mosque when shooting began.

One of the eye witnesses said that the attackers wore masks and shouted "Allahu Akbar", according to the CBC radio station. CBS added that in June 2016, a pig’s head had been left on the doorstep of the cultural center.

