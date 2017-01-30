Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Hamon to be nominated French Socialist Party’s presidential candidate

World
January 30, 1:12 UTC+3 PARIS
Hamon garnered 58.65% of the vote while his rival, former Prime Minister Manuel Valls got 41.35%
Share
1 pages in this article
Benoit Hamon

Benoit Hamon

© EPA/JEREMY LEMPIN

PARIS, January 30. /TASS/. France’s Former Education Minister Benoit Hamon has won the Socialist Party’s presidential primary and thus will be nominated the party’s presidential candidate.

According to a count of votes from around 60% of polling stations (4,322), in the second round of the primary, Hamon garnered 58.65% of the vote while his rival, former Prime Minister Manuel Valls got 41.35%.

According to preliminary data, 1,900,000 to 2,100,000 voters took part in the second round of the primary which is less compared to the previous primary when 2,600,000 voters participated with 1,600,000 giving their vote to Francois Hollande.

Manuel Valls has already congratulated Benoit Hamon on his win and said that "now he is the socialist candidate." He wished Hamon success in this spring’s presidential election.

"This win gives me strength to represent my voters and to fight for victory in the presidential election. The left are rising and may win," Benoit Hamon said addressing the voters.

"France needs left forces but renewed left forces - my entire electoral campaign was aimed on this. Tomorrow I will start working to unite the socialists, to build a union with the ecologists. We should write a new page of our history," Hamon stressed.

A total of seven candidates had struggled hard against each other before the first round of the primary while Hamon and Valls made in into the second round. Both candidates had stated that they would call on their supporters to vote for the primary’s winner when presidential election comes.

Voters took great interest in Benoit Hamon’s program from the very start. He proposed a plan to introduce a universal basic income of €750 a month which would replace a number of current social allowances, including unemployment benefit. However, his critics say that in order to provide the unemployed with such an "income", the government will need no less than six billion euros.

Meanwhile, the youth welcomed Hamon’s plan to legalize cannabis.

As for the labor sphere, Hamon stands for abolishing the labor law recently passed by the parliament, which caused great irritation both in trade unions and the working people.

Being close to ecologists, Hamon supports the plan to ban diesel-powered vehicles by 2025. Many in France praise this idea which has already led to a significant reduction in diesel cars.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
France
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Holocaust Remembrance Day
17
Border line: dividing Mexico and the United States
13
Aleppo's historical sights after Syrian civil war
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Conversation btw Putin, Trump may give head-start to Russia-US dialogue, says expert
2
Crew of Russian TV channel comes under gunfire by Ukrainian military in Donbass
3
Russia develops attack multicopters armed with grenade launchers, flame throwers
4
US general accuses Russia of covertly building anti-satellite laser weapons
5
Hamon to be nominated French Socialist Party’s presidential candidate
6
Gorbachev calls on UN SC to initiate resolution on inadmissibility of nuclear warfare
7
India, Russia to invest $4 billion each in final phase of 5th-generation fighter creation
TOP STORIES
Реклама