Counter-terrorist operation regulations in Dagestan’s Khasavyurt lifted

MAKHACHKALA, January 29. /TASS/. Counter-terrorist operation regulations have been lifted in the city of Khasavyurt in Russia’s North Caucasian republic of Dagestan, a spokesman for the local operations headquarters of the National Anti-terrorist Committee told TASS on Sunday.
"The counter-terrorist regime regulations in Khasavyurt were lifted at 15:10 Moscow time after operative operations were completed," the spokesman said.
A spokesman for the National Anti-terrorist Committee said earlier that security agencies had received information that a group of armed men suspected of involvement in a series of terrorism-related crimes were hiding in a private house in Khasavyurt’s Keldysha Street. Counter-terrorist operation regulations were imposed at 08:20 a.m. Moscow time. Security officers blocked the house where terrorists were hiding, the adjacent territory was cordoned off and residents were evacuated from neighboring houses.
When requested to surrender arms, the criminals opened gunfire. Three militants were killed in an exchange of gunfire. There were no casualties among law enforcers and civilians.