US citizens having visas welcome to visit Iran — Foreign Minister Zarif

World
January 29, 15:24 UTC+3 TEHRAN
Zarif called the decision of U.S. authorities "a great gift to extremists and their supporters"
TEHRAN, January 29. /TASS/. All the U.S. citizens having visas will be able to visit Iran, the country’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif twitted on Sunday.

"While respecting Americans & differentiating between them &hostile U.S. policies, Iran will take reciprocal measures to protect citizens," the foreign minister wrote. "Unlike the U.S., our decision is not retroactive. All with valid Iranian visa will be gladly welcomed."

Zarif called the decision of U.S. authorities "a great gift to extremists and their supporters."

"Collective discrimination aids terrorist recruitment by deepening fault-lines exploited by extremist demagogues to swell their ranks," he continued. The order signed by President Donald Trump "shows baselessness of U.S. claims of friendship with the Iranian people while only having issues with the Government."

"International community needs dialogue & cooperation to address the roots of violence & extremism in a comprehensive & inclusive manner," the Iranian minister said.

Javad Zarif’s statement was made in response to an order signed by the U.S. president, banning for 90 days entrance to the U.S. for citizens of certain countries, mostly Muslim, - Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Syria, Somali and Sudan.

Persons
Javad Zarif Donald Trump
