One injured in North Caucasus filling station blast, fire put off — emergencies ministry

Trump discusses security issues with five world leadersWorld January 29, 8:07
Russia sends Il-76 plane to fight forest fires in ChileWorld January 29, 7:27
Russia’s Kovtun skates to European silver, Spain’s Fernandez unbeatableSport January 29, 7:07
US lawmaker hopes anti-Russian sanctions to be reversedWorld January 29, 7:05
Bobrova, Soloviev skate to ice dance bronze in European ChampionshipsSport January 29, 5:24
Merkel’s ally calls to lift anti-Russian sanctions in 2017World January 29, 4:50
Ex-FSB chief suggests sharing info as first practical anti-IS stepRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 29, 4:31
US president tasks team with finding new anti-IS partnersWorld January 29, 3:05
White House sees Putin-Trump talk as ‘significant start’ to mending tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 29, 2:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MAKHACHKALA, January 29. /TASS/. One person was injured in the blast and fire at a filling station on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the capital of Russia’s North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan, a spokesman for the regional emergencies service told TASS.
"According to our information, one person was taken to the republic’s burn care facility suffering multiple burns," the source said. "The cause of the fire and damage that it did are being established."
The republic’s emergencies ministry department earlier said that the blast was caused by a propane reservoir explosion.