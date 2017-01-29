One injured in North Caucasus filling station blast, fire put off — emergencies ministry

MAKHACHKALA, January 29. /TASS/. One person was injured in the blast and fire at a filling station on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the capital of Russia’s North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan, a spokesman for the regional emergencies service told TASS.

"According to our information, one person was taken to the republic’s burn care facility suffering multiple burns," the source said. "The cause of the fire and damage that it did are being established."

The republic’s emergencies ministry department earlier said that the blast was caused by a propane reservoir explosion.