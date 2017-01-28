More than 30 municipal houses remain without heating in freezing Penza

Russia’s Soyuz rocket blasts off in French Guiana, puts Spanish satellite in spaceScience & Space January 28, 4:40
PENZA, January 28. /TASS/. About 30 apartment buildings in freezing Penza are still cut off heating, Andrei Grishin of the city administration told an emergency meeting on Saturday.
The official added, "People in those houses have other options to heat the apartments - the temperatures there are up to plus 20 degrees."
The houses still cut off heating mostly have 4-8 apartments each, he said.
Overnight into January 27, the roof of the gas turbine facility at Penza’s TPP-1 collapsed causing heating pipes to burst. Over 400 apartment buildings with more than 75,000 residents were left without heating, while the temperature in the region is currently around 20 degrees Celsius below zero (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit).