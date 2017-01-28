Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than 30 municipal houses remain without heating in freezing Penza

World
January 28, 9:56 UTC+3 PENZA
The houses still cut off heating mostly have 4-8 apartments each
Share
1 pages in this article

PENZA, January 28. /TASS/. About 30 apartment buildings in freezing Penza are still cut off heating, Andrei Grishin of the city administration told an emergency meeting on Saturday.

The official added, "People in those houses have other options to heat the apartments - the temperatures there are up to plus 20 degrees."

The houses still cut off heating mostly have 4-8 apartments each, he said.

Overnight into January 27, the roof of the gas turbine facility at Penza’s TPP-1 collapsed causing heating pipes to burst. Over 400 apartment buildings with more than 75,000 residents were left without heating, while the temperature in the region is currently around 20 degrees Celsius below zero (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Holocaust Remembrance Day
17
Border line: dividing Mexico and the United States
13
Aleppo's historical sights after Syrian civil war
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia ready to offer again its MiG-35 fighter jet to India
2
Russia’s Soyuz rocket blasts off in French Guiana, puts Spanish satellite in space
3
Bill decriminalizing domestic violence passes final reading in Russia's State Duma
4
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet
5
Russia and India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jet
6
Diplomat says Moscow never proposed Kurdish autonomy in Syrian constitution draft
7
Trump, Putin to talk by telephone at 20:00 Moscow time on Saturday
TOP STORIES
Реклама