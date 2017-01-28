Trump, Putin to talk by telephone at 20:00 Moscow time on Saturday

Russia’s Soyuz rocket blasts off in French Guiana, puts Spanish satellite in spaceScience & Space January 28, 4:40
WASHIGNTON, January 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a telephone conversation at 12:00 Washington time (20:00 Moscow time) on Saturday, the White House said on Friday.
No further details regarding the telephone conversation were provided.
US Vice-President Michael Pence will take part in the telephone conversation Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will have.
Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the Russian and US leaders would have a telephone conversation on January 28, adding that no detailed discussion of the accrued issues should be expected.
"It is going to be the first telephone contact after President Trump has taken office. Naturally, it is hard to expect substantive contacts on the whole range of issues," Peskov told the media. "Let us be patient and wait."
He kept quiet about which most crucial issues Putin and Trump might discuss.