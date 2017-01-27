Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Transnistria to use Russia’s experience to revive economy — PM

World
January 27, 19:02 UTC+3 TIRASPOL
The difficult economic situation forced the Transnistrian authorities to impose a policy of economic austerity in March 2015
Share
1 pages in this article

TIRASPOL, January 27. /TASS/. Transnistria will use Russia’s experience to revive its economy, Transnistria’s Prime Minister Alexander Martynov said on Friday at a meeting with Director General of Russia’s Agency for Strategic Initiatives Andrei Nikitin.

Read also
Tiraspol, Transdniestria
Transnistria’s president-elect confirms plans to enhance strategic partnership with Russia

"We need Russia’s experience of economy development, fir of all, in what concerns easier access for Transnistrian goods to the Russian market," the press service of the Transnistrian government quoted him as saying. In his words, it will help encourage economic development and improve living standards in the unrecognized republic.

"First of all, I am speaking about methodological assistance, where we have vast possibilities for cooperation with Russia. I am sure it will be successful," he said.

The difficult economic situation forced the Transnistrian authorities to impose a policy of economic austerity in March 2015. Thus, public sector employees and pensioners were paid only 70% of their monthly wages and allowances. By November 2016, payments were resumed in full volume. Transnistria’s authorities explain these difficulties by restrictive measures from Moldova and Ukraine.

Martynov took up his office in December 2016. In his program, he promised to stabilize the economy, which, in his words, is in profound recession over the production slump, unfavorable business climate and the currency market crisis. He sees a way out of the crisis in business liberalization, lowering taxes, investment attraction, closer cooperation with Russia in all spheres, creating conditions for expanded exports of Transnistrian goods to the market of Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Holocaust Remembrance Day
17
Border line: dividing Mexico and the United States
13
Aleppo's historical sights after Syrian civil war
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Bill decriminalizing domestic violence passes final reading in Russia's State Duma
2
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
3
Russia and India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jet
4
Сommander: Russia’s MiG-35 fighter jet has big potential in Syria-like conflicts
5
Diplomat says Moscow never proposed Kurdish autonomy in Syrian constitution draft
6
Moscow says Syrian opposition forming working groups on constitutional matters
7
Putin discusses Russian-US relations with Security Council ahead of talks with Trump
TOP STORIES
Реклама