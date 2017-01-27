Transnistria to use Russia’s experience to revive economy — PM

TIRASPOL, January 27. /TASS/. Transnistria will use Russia’s experience to revive its economy, Transnistria’s Prime Minister Alexander Martynov said on Friday at a meeting with Director General of Russia’s Agency for Strategic Initiatives Andrei Nikitin.

"We need Russia’s experience of economy development, fir of all, in what concerns easier access for Transnistrian goods to the Russian market," the press service of the Transnistrian government quoted him as saying. In his words, it will help encourage economic development and improve living standards in the unrecognized republic.

"First of all, I am speaking about methodological assistance, where we have vast possibilities for cooperation with Russia. I am sure it will be successful," he said.

The difficult economic situation forced the Transnistrian authorities to impose a policy of economic austerity in March 2015. Thus, public sector employees and pensioners were paid only 70% of their monthly wages and allowances. By November 2016, payments were resumed in full volume. Transnistria’s authorities explain these difficulties by restrictive measures from Moldova and Ukraine.

Martynov took up his office in December 2016. In his program, he promised to stabilize the economy, which, in his words, is in profound recession over the production slump, unfavorable business climate and the currency market crisis. He sees a way out of the crisis in business liberalization, lowering taxes, investment attraction, closer cooperation with Russia in all spheres, creating conditions for expanded exports of Transnistrian goods to the market of Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union.