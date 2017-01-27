Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trump to hold telephone conversations with leaders of Russia, France, Germany on Jan 28

World
January 27, 18:15 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
The Kremlin spokesman earlier confirmed th that Putin and Trump were scheduled to hold a telephone conversation on January 28
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, January 27. /TASS/. On Saturday, January 28, US President Donald Trump will hold telephone conversations with French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.

Kremlin unveils plans for upcoming Putin-Trump phone talks

"Getting the most out of the first full week - tomorrow the president will speak by phone with leaders with France, Germany and Russia," he tweeted.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier confirmed that the two leaders were scheduled to hold a telephone conversation on January 28. At the same time, he said that Putin and Trump should not be expected to have a thorough discussion of the entire range of issues.

"This will be their first telephone contact after President Trump took office, so one can hardly expect them to have substantial talks on the whole range of issues," Peskov told reporters. "Let us have patience," he added.

The Kremlin spokesman did not elaborate what pressing issues Putin and Trump could discuss in the first place.

