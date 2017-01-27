New German top diplomat says he is interested in good relations with Russia

BERLIN, January 27. /TASS/. New German Foreign Minister, Sigmar Gabriel, who assumed office on Friday is determined to maintain fruitful relations with Russia, German Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Martin Schaefer, told a press briefing in Berlin.

"The new top diplomat is interested in maintaining good relations with Russia that would flourish,’ he said.

"Russia is on the new minister’s agenda, it can hardly be otherwise, since it is Europe’s important and biggest neighbor," Schaefer noted.

Gabriel replaced Frank-Walter Steinmeier who will become the country’s next President in mid-February. Gabriel will remain the Vice Chancellor of Germany.