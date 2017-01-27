Back to Main page
Uruguayan president, businessmen to visit Russia next month

World
January 27, 9:17 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES
During the visit, Uruguay’s President Tabare Vazquez plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin
BUENOS AIRES, January 27. /TASS/. Uruguay’s President Tabare Vazquez and a group of businessmen will visit Russia, Germany and Finland on February 7-17, Director of the Uruguay XXI Investment and Export Promotion Institute Antonio Carambula said on Thursday.

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russia wants to develop partnership with Uruguay — Lavrov

"During the February trip to Germany, Finland and Russia, President Tabare Vazquez plans meetings to discuss trade and investment issues," Carambula said, according to the presidential administration’s website.

Some 60 entrepreneurs will travel to the European countries with the Uruguayan president. During the visit, Vazquez plans to meet with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Uruguay’s Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Tabare Aguerre will also visit Russia and take part in the International Exhibition for Food, Beverages, Food Raw Materials "Prodexpo 2017" to be held in Moscow on February 6-10, Carambula said.

