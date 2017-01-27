US provides little information on alleged cyberattacks — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign ministry has received almost no information on the alleged cyberattacks from Washington despite sending numerous requests, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"Sergey Lavrov more than once requested our US counterparts to provide us with at least some information on the alleged cyberattacks, they have given us almost nothing," Zakharova said.

Allegations concerning some hackers acting on instructions from Russia have been swirling in the US media over the past months. In July, WikiLeaks published hacked emails relevant to the US presidential election that had been allegedly stolen from the Democratic National Committee (DNC). Democratic Party’s presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and major US media outlets claim that some Russian hackers were involved in the leaks.

However, Russia’s authorities have been repeatedly rejecting these allegations.