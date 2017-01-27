Back to Main page
Back to Main page
US provides little information on alleged cyberattacks — Russian diplomat

World
January 27, 0:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Allegations concerning some hackers acting on instructions from Russia, which Moscow strongly denied, have been swirling in the US media over the past months
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign ministry has received almost no information on the alleged cyberattacks from Washington despite sending numerous requests, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
Russia stands for developing legal tool to fight cyber hooliganism

"Sergey Lavrov more than once requested our US counterparts to provide us with at least some information on the alleged cyberattacks, they have given us almost nothing," Zakharova said.

Allegations concerning some hackers acting on instructions from Russia have been swirling in the US media over the past months. In July, WikiLeaks published hacked emails relevant to the US presidential election that had been allegedly stolen from the Democratic National Committee (DNC). Democratic Party’s presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and major US media outlets claim that some Russian hackers were involved in the leaks.

However, Russia’s authorities have been repeatedly rejecting these allegations.

TOP STORIES
