Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev court to hear case of abducted Russian servicemen in early February — source

World
January 27, 0:46 UTC+3 KIEV
Еhe servicemen, abducted by Ukrainian security services, are accused of treason and desertion
Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, January 26. /TASS/. A court in the Ukrainian capital Kiev will hear the case of Russian servicemen Maxim Odintsov and Alexander Baranov, abducted by Ukrainian security services in Crimea late last year, on February 2 and 6, a source close to Ukrainian diplomatic circles told TASS Thursday.

"Odintsov and Baranov were convoyed to Kiev, because they refused to testify via a video linkup. Their cases will be heard separately by the Darnitsky District Court of Kiev, on February 2 and 6," the source said.

Read also
Two Ukrainians charged in absentia over abduction of Russian servicemen

Odintsov and Baranov are the former Ukrainian servicemen who joined the Russian army after Crimea’s reunification with Russia in 2014. They were abducted by the Ukrainian Security Service officers on November 20, 2016 and taken to Ukraine’s Nikolayev Region. Ukraine’s SBU accused the servicemen of treason and desertion.

They face up to 15 years in prison.

The Ukrainian side did not let Russian diplomats to visit the detainees, saying the two were still Ukrainian nationals as they failed to undergo all procedures needed to waive their citizenship.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
17
Border line: dividing Mexico and the United States
13
Aleppo's historical sights after Syrian civil war
12
America's first ladies: from Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin shares his view on what Russian Army needs most
2
Pilots praise new MiG-35 fighter jet after test flight
3
Russian diplomat says Moscow views UN as guarantor of global stability
4
Defense minister says troops in south Russia need to be strengthened over tense situation
5
Putin notes good export potential for MiG-35 fighter jet
6
176 Russian banks join Mir payment system
7
Russian Defense Ministry to build over 100 facilities in Arctic region
TOP STORIES
Реклама