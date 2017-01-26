Back to Main page
King of Spain commends Russia’s role in settling conflicts

World
January 26, 16:21 UTC+3 MADRID
King of Spain Felipe VI expressed hope that Russia would play a meaningful role in "ensuring common security and prosperity in Eurasia"
MADRID, January 26. /TASS/. Russia plays an important role in settling conflicts in various parts of the world, King of Spain Felipe VI said at a meeting with the diplomatic corps in Madrid.

"Russia is a key country for settling various crises and conflicts," the king said. He expressed hope that Russia would play a meaningful role in "ensuring common security and prosperity in Eurasia." "We will continue our efforts to make it happen," Felipe VI added.

According to the king of Spain, "the European Union is also a factor of stability and progress." "Besides that, it is one of the main pillars of Euro-Atlantic security," King Felipe VI stressed.

"Our relations with two big North American states are perfect and we want them to remain such in the future," he said. "In particular, there are deep historical and cultural ties between our country and the United States," Filipe VI noted. Spain, in his words, plans to cooperate with the new US administration "on the same good level as before".

