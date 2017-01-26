Back to Main page
Border line: dividing Mexico and the United States

World
January 26, 16:46 UTC+3
As US President Donald Trump signed order directing the construction of the wall at the border with Mexico, TASS recalled what the US-Mexico border looked like
General view of the fence in Tijuana, Mexico, on the US-Mexico border
© EPA/Alejandro Zepeda
A Border Patrol vehicle driving by the border fence in Tecate, California, along the metal barrier, seen from Tecate, Mexico
© AP Photo/Gregory Bull
People make their way towards the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico
© AP Photo/Gregory Bull
An agent of the border patrol, observing near the Mexico-US border fence, on the Mexican side, separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico and Sunland Park, New Mexico, USA
© AP Photo/Christian Torres
Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaking near the border fence that divides Arizona and Mexico, in Nogales, USA
© AP Photo/Astrid Galvan
Woman shares a picnic lunch through the US-Mexico border fence with her husband in Tijuana, Mexico, 2006
© AP Photo/David Maung
This section is the western end of a wall separating Tijuana from San Diego runs through the beach before ending in the Pacific Ocean
© AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills
Mexican family, separated by the wall, meets near the US-Mexico border fence at Border Field State Park in San Diego, USA, 2009
© AP Photo/Denis Poroy
Workers raise a taller fence along the Mexico-US border between the towns of Anapra, Mexico and Sunland Park, New Mexico, USA, 2016
© AP Photo/Christian Torres
For almost two decades Mexico-US border in the Mexican town of Anapra had been the place where the Mass on Day of the Dead was celebrated to remember migrants died trying to cross the fence. Photo: A mass at the Mexico-US border during Day of the Dead celebrations in Anapra, Mexico, 2004
© AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
Fence separating Mexico and the US in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico
© AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills
People practicing yoga on both sides of the US-Mexico border fence as they take part in the "Yoga without borders" encounter in Tijuana, Mexico, 2008
© AP Photo/Guillermo Arias
Сars parked in Nogales, Mexico, on one side of the metal wall that divides Nogales, Mexico, from Nogales, Arizona, as other cars sit parked on the US side, 2006
© AP Photo/Gregory Bull
The graves of unidentified migrants who died while crossing the US-Mexico border in a public cemetery in Holtville, California, USA
© AP Photo/David Maung
The US Mexican border at the center of the Anzalduas Dam in the Rio Grande River, Texas, USA, in the foreground and Reynosa, Mexico in the background
© EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
US Border Patrol agents watch the Rio Grande river on the Texas-Mexico border near Rio Grande City, USA
© AP Photo/Eric Gay)
US Border Patrol agents work near the Texas-Mexico border, near McAllen, Texas, USA
© AP Photo/Eric Gay
