Border line: dividing Mexico and the United States

For almost two decades Mexico-US border in the Mexican town of Anapra had been the place where the Mass on Day of the Dead was celebrated to remember migrants died trying to cross the fence. Photo: A mass at the Mexico-US border during Day of the Dead celebrations in Anapra, Mexico, 2004 © AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo

US President Donald Trump recently signed executive order directing the construction of the wall at the border with Mexico. "President Trump is committed to building a border wall to stop illegal immigration, to stop the gangs and the violence, and to stop the drugs from pouring into our communities," as follows from the new administration’s political documents posted on the White House’s official website. During his election campaign, Trump announced plans to build a wall at the border with Mexico. Experts however believe this measure could hardly be efficient but it would be too expensive. TASS recalled what the US-Mexico border looked like.