Cuba’s Castro says US new administration’s plans put at risk Latin American interests

World
January 26, 5:28 UTC+3 HAVANA
Thirty-three Latin American and Caribbean leaders are taking part in the Punta Cana summit
1 pages in this article

HAVANA, January 26. /TASS/. The U.S. new administration’s plans put at risk interests of Latin American countries, Cuban President Raul Castro said on Wednesday in a speech to the fifth summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic.

"It would be desirable of the United States’ new administration to opt for respectful attitudes to the region but the plans that have been announced are alarming as they jeopardize our interests in the areas of trade, employment, migration and environment," he said.

Cuba, in his words, is committed to discussing with Donald Trump’s new government "outstanding problems in bilateral relations on the basis of equality, reciprocity, respect to sovereignty and independence of our country and to continuing respect-based dialogue and cooperation on issues of mutual interest."

Washington and Havana "can cooperate and live side by side in a civilized way, respecting their differences and promoting everything that is beneficial for both countries and nations," he said and warned that Cuba would make no concession in what concerns its sovereignty and independence.

Apart from that, Castro reminded that Cuba is still under the United States’ economic, trade and financial blockade, which "causes big human suffering and hampers development."

Thirty-three Latin American and Caribbean leaders are taking part in the Punta Cana summit. The first CELAC summit was held in 2013 in Chile.

Aleppo's historical sights after Syrian civil war
12
America's first ladies: from Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump
13
Presidential residences from around the globe
