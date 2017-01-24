NATO experts arrive in Moldova to assist in developing military strategy

CHISINAU, January 24. /TASS/. A group of NATO experts has arrived in Moldova to help it work out a national military stragey, Moldova’s defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"NATO experts will meet with military strategy specialists to analyze the document, in particular, chapters on the principles and the concept of the armed forces, security level and threats and challenges," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the visit is taking place as part of the implementation of the Defence Capacity Building Initiative. Moldova was invited to the program during the NATO summit in Wales in September 2014. The initiative envisages NATO’s assistance in analyzing the current defense capability of a country to see which spheres need further development.

Under the constitution, Moldova is a neutral country and cannot join any military blocs. Despite the fact that most of Moldovans are against their country’s joining NATO, a number of politicians keep on saying the country can cooperate with the alliance on the basis of an individual partnership plan which envisages consultancy from NATO experts. Moldova takes part in the alliance’s peacekeeping operations. Apart from that, NATO has an Information and Documentation center in Chisinau.

In late November 2016, Moldova’s prime minister and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg signed an agreement on opening a NATO Liaison Office in Chisinau, which was subsequently ratified by the Moldovan parliament. However Moldova’s new President Igor Dodon said that during his official visit to Brussels in early February he could raise a question of closing the NATO office in Chisinau.