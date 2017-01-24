Jordan’s top diplomat commends results of Syria peace talks in Astana

FIA F1 top management reshuffle unlikely to affect Russia’s Sochi GP — expertSport January 24, 20:42
Russia hopes for constructive work with Trump's administration at G20Business & Economy January 24, 20:29
Everything you need to know about Oscars 2017 nominationsSociety & Culture January 24, 19:57
Konchalovsky glad his film Paradise is absent from list of Oscar nomineesSociety & Culture January 24, 18:55
Russian meteorology service reports 2016 is record warm year in ArcticBusiness & Economy January 24, 18:22
Russian chief negotiator comments on outcome of Syria peace talks in AstanaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 24, 18:11
Legendary Isinbayeva blasts recent German film on alleged doping in Russian athleticsSport January 24, 18:07
Russian senator says Astana meeting on settling Syrian crisis proves successfulRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 24, 17:55
Russian State Duma speaker hopes PACE will confirm its pan-European status under AgramuntRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 24, 17:14
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, has spoken highly of the outcome of the negotiations between representatives of the Syrian government and armed opposition held in Astana on January 23-24 at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.
He noted that the Middle East is currently facing many challenges. "These are the political crises, like the one in Syria, the Palestinian problem, the international terrorism challenge, which poses a threat to everyone on earth," Safadi said.
"That said, let me express appreciation and congratulate you on the results achieved at the intra-Syrian talks in Astana today," he told Russia’s top diplomat.
"We have always sought to ensure an end to the suffering of the fraternal Syrian people, stop the crisis and rampant terrorism in Syria," the minister said. "We would like the political talks under UN auspices on the basis of the existing international legal framework, primarily UN Security Council Resolution 2254, to be launched as soon as possible."
He voiced the conviction that all parties "should assist in resolving the crisis" in Syria.