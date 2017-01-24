Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Jordan’s top diplomat commends results of Syria peace talks in Astana

World
January 24, 20:24 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, has spoken highly of the outcome of the negotiations between representatives of the Syrian government and armed opposition held in Astana on January 23-24 at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

Read also
Turkish Foreign Ministry Deputy Undersecretary Sedat Onal, Russia's special envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaber Ansari
Russian chief negotiator comments on outcome of Syria peace talks in Astana

He noted that the Middle East is currently facing many challenges. "These are the political crises, like the one in Syria, the Palestinian problem, the international terrorism challenge, which poses a threat to everyone on earth," Safadi said.

"That said, let me express appreciation and congratulate you on the results achieved at the intra-Syrian talks in Astana today," he told Russia’s top diplomat.

"We have always sought to ensure an end to the suffering of the fraternal Syrian people, stop the crisis and rampant terrorism in Syria," the minister said. "We would like the political talks under UN auspices on the basis of the existing international legal framework, primarily UN Security Council Resolution 2254, to be launched as soon as possible."

He voiced the conviction that all parties "should assist in resolving the crisis" in Syria.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Aleppo's historical sights after Syrian civil war
12
America's first ladies: from Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump
13
Presidential residences from around the globe
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
China deploys intercontinental missiles near Russian border — media
2
Kremlin sees no threat in China's decision to deploy missiles near Russian border
3
Analyst believes China’s missiles near Russian borders targeted against US
4
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic tests
5
US withdrawal from TPP will not change Russia’s agenda in Asian region — deputy minister
6
Russian chief negotiator comments on outcome of Syria peace talks in Astana
7
Press review: Syria peace talks in Astana and Hungary's losses from anti-Russian sanctions
TOP STORIES
Реклама