Jordan’s top diplomat commends results of Syria peace talks in Astana

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, has spoken highly of the outcome of the negotiations between representatives of the Syrian government and armed opposition held in Astana on January 23-24 at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

He noted that the Middle East is currently facing many challenges. "These are the political crises, like the one in Syria, the Palestinian problem, the international terrorism challenge, which poses a threat to everyone on earth," Safadi said.

"That said, let me express appreciation and congratulate you on the results achieved at the intra-Syrian talks in Astana today," he told Russia’s top diplomat.

"We have always sought to ensure an end to the suffering of the fraternal Syrian people, stop the crisis and rampant terrorism in Syria," the minister said. "We would like the political talks under UN auspices on the basis of the existing international legal framework, primarily UN Security Council Resolution 2254, to be launched as soon as possible."

He voiced the conviction that all parties "should assist in resolving the crisis" in Syria.