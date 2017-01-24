Some 110 Ukrainian nationals still captured in Donbass — Ukrainian Security Service

KIEV, January 24. /TASS/. Nearly 110 Ukrainian nationals remain in captivity in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) claimed on Tuesday.

Another 490 persons have gone missing in the zone of the military operation carried out by the Kiev forces in eastern Ukraine, the SBU center for the release of hostages said.

The SBU said the center has confirmed data on where 57 prisoners on the list are located.

The all for all prisoner swap is one of the provisions of the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements signed in February 2015. Over the past two years, the sides have exchanged several small groups of prisoners but no full release the captives occurred.