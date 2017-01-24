Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syria talks in Astana to end on Tuesday — source

World
January 24, 11:50 UTC+3 ASTANA
There are no grounds for extending the consultations, a source in Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry said
Share
1 pages in this article
Astana, Kazakhstan

Astana, Kazakhstan

© AP Photo/Sergei Grits

ASTANA, January 24. /TASS/. The sides at the Astana talks on the Syrian crisis are expected to agree on a final document on Tuesday and there are no grounds for extending the consultations, a source in Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry told TASS.

Read also
Astana talks may continue on Wednesday, Syrian opposition says

"In general, the talks are held intensively. The coordination of positions is still ongoing. There is an understanding that the three countries sponsoring the talks are reaching a certain final document with the focus on consolidating the ceasefire," the source said.

He confirmed that the international meeting will be wrapped up in Astana on Tuesday as earlier expected. "Everything will be over today. There are no grounds to extend the talks at the moment," the source added.

The Syrian opposition’s delegation spokesman Osama Abu Zeid said earlier the consultations could continue on Wednesday. "If the countries-guarantors say that they need more time, one more day, we will agree," he said.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said he was "optimistic" about the result of the Astana talks, noting that the sides were close to agreeing on the final document.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
America's first ladies: from Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump
13
Presidential residences from around the globe
9
At least 30 firefighters feared dead as burning building collapses in Iran — media
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
China deploys intercontinental missiles near Russian border — media
2
Analyst believes China’s missiles near Russian borders targeted against US
3
Kremlin sees no threat in China's decision to deploy missiles near Russian border
4
Russia to replace Soyuz spacecraft in March expedition to world’s sole orbiter
5
Italian top diplomat urges EU and US to solve sanctions issue together
6
Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jets
7
Russian Defense Ministry orders new missile ships Buyan-M with Kalibr system
TOP STORIES
Реклама