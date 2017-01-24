Syria talks in Astana to end on Tuesday — source

Gazprom chairman says gas will follow oil in global energy balance by 2040Business & Economy January 24, 14:41
ASTANA, January 24. /TASS/. The sides at the Astana talks on the Syrian crisis are expected to agree on a final document on Tuesday and there are no grounds for extending the consultations, a source in Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry told TASS.
"In general, the talks are held intensively. The coordination of positions is still ongoing. There is an understanding that the three countries sponsoring the talks are reaching a certain final document with the focus on consolidating the ceasefire," the source said.
He confirmed that the international meeting will be wrapped up in Astana on Tuesday as earlier expected. "Everything will be over today. There are no grounds to extend the talks at the moment," the source added.
The Syrian opposition’s delegation spokesman Osama Abu Zeid said earlier the consultations could continue on Wednesday. "If the countries-guarantors say that they need more time, one more day, we will agree," he said.
UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said he was "optimistic" about the result of the Astana talks, noting that the sides were close to agreeing on the final document.