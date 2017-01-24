Back to Main page
Printing house in Kiev releases map of Ukraine leaving out Crimea

World
January 24, 4:34 UTC+3 KIEV
"That's an error of the graphic designer," a spokesperson for the publisher said
KIEV, January 24. /TASS/. A printing house in Kiev has published an instructional geographic map of Ukraine where the Crimean Peninsula is excluded from Ukraine and included within the state boundaries of the Russian Federation.

"An instructional game for children titled 'Countries + Flags + Capital Cities' that appeared on sale in stores in Kharkov is produced by the 'Wunderkind from the Cradle' company in Kiev," a report at Kharkov city homepage said. "The game is supposed to develop visual memory in children starting from the age of six months old.

In the meantime, executives at the printing house have dissociated themselves vehemently from "recgonition of Crimea as a Russian region", saying this was an error.

"That's an error of the graphic designer," a spokesperson for the publisher said. "The Ukrainian version of the game doesn't contain any such mistakes. A mistake has occurred only in the Russian-language version and we're already printing the materials again and are ready to send correct copies by post."

Authorities of the former Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol held a referendum on March 16, 2014, regarding reunification with Russia. The voter turnout at the polls was over 80%

Reunification with Russia was supported by 96.7% voters in Crimea an 95.6% voters in Sevastopol.

President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty on accession of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol to the Russian Federation on March 18, 2014, and Russian parliament ratified on March 21.

In spite of more than convincing results of the referendum, Kiev refuses to recognize Crimea as a part of Russia and keeps making polical maneuvers against any actions that may be regarded as recognition of Crimea's status of a constituent region of Russia.

TOP STORIES
