Russian and Israeli rescuers agree on cooperation for next two years

Title for Episode VIII of world’s famous saga ‘Star Wars’ revealedSociety & Culture January 23, 21:19
Russia’s chief negotiator: Astana format gives hope for new level in negotiating processRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 23, 20:52
Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — oppositionWorld January 23, 20:23
Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo provinceWorld January 23, 20:06
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic testsMilitary & Defense January 23, 18:56
Arctic airport in search for investorsBusiness & Economy January 23, 18:50
Rosneft begins Arctic shelf’s seismological exploration from 2017Business & Economy January 23, 18:38
Tesla takes the lead in sales of electric cars in Russia in 2016Business & Economy January 23, 18:18
Politician says European-style reforms to degrade Ukraine’s economyWorld January 23, 18:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
TEL AVIV, January 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry for Emergency Situations and Israeli rescuers have agreed on cooperation for the next two years, Russian emergencies minister Vladimir Puchkov said here on Monday.
"We have had a number of very important meetings today. This has enabled us to jointly work out cooperation plans for the rescue services of Russia and Israel for 2017-2018," said the minister on a working trip to Tel Aviv.
Focusing on concrete events, he mentioned future "cooperation in the sphere of monitoring and forecasting emergency situations, fires and calamities".
The Russian minister arrived in Israel for a working visit earlier on Monday, and has already visited the Israel Fire and Rescue Services’ control center, analogous to the Russian emergencies ministry’s national crisis management center.