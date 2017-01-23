Back to Main page
Russian Defense Ministry reports nine ceasefire violations in Syria in past day

World
January 23, 19:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The nationwide ceasefire came into force across Syria at midnight on December 30, 2016
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian officers have reported nine ceasefire violations in Syria in the past 24 hours, while Turkey has fixed none, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its regular daily bulletin posted on the Russian defense ministry’s official website on Monday.

"During the day, Russian officers in the Russian-Turkish joint commission set up to monitor ceasefire violations in Syria reported nine violations in the provinces of Hama (six) and Latakia (three)," the Russian center said.

"No violations have been reported by the Turkish side," the report said.

According to the bulletin, no Syrian settlements have joined the ceasefire regime in the past day. The number of populated localities that have joined the reconciliation process has remained the same - 1,144.

The number of armed groups stating their commitment to the ceasefire has also remained unchanged, 104.

The nationwide ceasefire came into force across Syria at midnight on December 30, 2016 under the agreement on a complex solution to the Syria crisis. Syrian government forces and groups of armed opposition with an overall strength of more than 60,000 have joined the agreement. Russia and Turkey act as the ceasefire guarantors. Ceasefire does not cover terrorist groups, such as Islamic State.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23, 2016. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.

Show more
Topics
Syrian conflict
