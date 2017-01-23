Back to Main page
Head of Syrian government’s delegation accuses Turkey of backing terrorists

World
January 23, 15:53 UTC+3 ASTANA
Turkey’s delegation together with Iran and Russia is taking part in the talks on Syria in the Kazakh capital as a guarantor of the December 29 ceasefire
1 pages in this article

Read also
Astana talks draft communique: Russia, Turkey, Iran to fight against IS, al-Nusra together

ASTANA, January 23. /TASS/. Head of the Syrian Arab Republic’s delegation to the Astana meeting Bashar al-Jaafari has accused Turkey of supporting terrorist groups in Syria.

"Turkey is a state that has been violating the Syrian sovereignty, providing assistance to the terrorist groups and impeding the peaceful solution," said al-Jaafari, who is the Syrian UN ambassador.

Turkey’s delegation together with Iran and Russia is taking part in the talks on Syria in the Kazakh capital as a guarantor of the December 29 ceasefire. Ahead of talks, the Syrian government’s delegation held consultations with the delegations of Russia and Iran, but did not meet with the Turkish representatives.

Show more
Topics
Syrian conflict
TOP STORIES
