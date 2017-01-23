Head of Syrian government’s delegation accuses Turkey of backing terrorists

ASTANA, January 23. /TASS/. Head of the Syrian Arab Republic’s delegation to the Astana meeting Bashar al-Jaafari has accused Turkey of supporting terrorist groups in Syria.

"Turkey is a state that has been violating the Syrian sovereignty, providing assistance to the terrorist groups and impeding the peaceful solution," said al-Jaafari, who is the Syrian UN ambassador.

Turkey’s delegation together with Iran and Russia is taking part in the talks on Syria in the Kazakh capital as a guarantor of the December 29 ceasefire. Ahead of talks, the Syrian government’s delegation held consultations with the delegations of Russia and Iran, but did not meet with the Turkish representatives.