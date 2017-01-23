Head of Syrian government’s delegation accuses Turkey of backing terrorists

Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — oppositionWorld January 23, 20:23
Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo provinceWorld January 23, 20:06
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic testsMilitary & Defense January 23, 18:56
Arctic airport in search for investorsBusiness & Economy January 23, 18:50
Rosneft begins Arctic shelf’s seismological exploration from 2017Business & Economy January 23, 18:38
Tesla takes the lead in sales of electric cars in Russia in 2016Business & Economy January 23, 18:18
Politician says European-style reforms to degrade Ukraine’s economyWorld January 23, 18:16
Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jetsMilitary & Defense January 23, 18:10
Russian cinema sets box office record chalking up nearly $145 mln in 2016Society & Culture January 23, 17:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, January 23. /TASS/. Head of the Syrian Arab Republic’s delegation to the Astana meeting Bashar al-Jaafari has accused Turkey of supporting terrorist groups in Syria.
"Turkey is a state that has been violating the Syrian sovereignty, providing assistance to the terrorist groups and impeding the peaceful solution," said al-Jaafari, who is the Syrian UN ambassador.
Turkey’s delegation together with Iran and Russia is taking part in the talks on Syria in the Kazakh capital as a guarantor of the December 29 ceasefire. Ahead of talks, the Syrian government’s delegation held consultations with the delegations of Russia and Iran, but did not meet with the Turkish representatives.