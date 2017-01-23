Back to Main page
America's first ladies: from Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump

World
January 23, 14:08 UTC+3
US First Lady Melania Trump stunned the crowds on January 20 at the inaugural ball
Jacqueline Kennedy in her inaugural ball gown and her husband, President-elect John F. Kennedy leaving their home en route to the inaugural concert in Washington, 1961
© AP Photo
Pat Nixon and Richard Nixon in the White House prior to inaugural balls, in Washington, 1969
© AP Photo
Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter in the blue room of the White House in Washington, following his inauguration, 1977
© AP Photo/Peter Bregg
US president Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan at the inaugural ball in the Washington Hilton, 1985
© AP Photo/Ira Schwarz
George Bush and Barbara Bush at one of the inaugural balls in Washington, 1989
© AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
US President Bill Clinton and the first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton dancing at the Air and space Gala in Washington, 1993
© AP Photo/Ed Reinke
Bill and Hillary Clinton dancing at the New York Inaugural Ball, 1997
© AP Photo/Doug Mills
41st President of the United States George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush at the presidential inaugural ball, 2001
© AP Photo/Doug Mills
Laura Bush and George W. Bush at the Patriot Ball at the Washington Convention Center, 2005
© AP Photo/Jacqueline Malonson
US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the Youth Inaugural Ball in Washington, 2009
© AP Photo/Charles Dharapak
Michelle and Barack Obama at the Inaugural Ball, 2013
© AP Photo/Charles Dharapak
45th US President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball in Washington, 20 January 2017
© EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL
US First Lady Melania Trump stunned the crowds at the inaugural ball on January 20. From Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump — presidential inaugural balls through the years.

