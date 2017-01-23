America's first ladies: from Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump

45th US President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball in Washington, 20 January 2017 © EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL

US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the Youth Inaugural Ball in Washington, 2009 © AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

Laura Bush and George W. Bush at the Patriot Ball at the Washington Convention Center, 2005 © AP Photo/Jacqueline Malonson

41st President of the United States George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush at the presidential inaugural ball, 2001 © AP Photo/Doug Mills

Bill and Hillary Clinton dancing at the New York Inaugural Ball, 1997 © AP Photo/Doug Mills

US President Bill Clinton and the first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton dancing at the Air and space Gala in Washington, 1993 © AP Photo/Ed Reinke

George Bush and Barbara Bush at one of the inaugural balls in Washington, 1989 © AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

US president Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan at the inaugural ball in the Washington Hilton, 1985 © AP Photo/Ira Schwarz

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter in the blue room of the White House in Washington, following his inauguration, 1977 © AP Photo/Peter Bregg

Pat Nixon and Richard Nixon in the White House prior to inaugural balls, in Washington, 1969 © AP Photo

Jacqueline Kennedy in her inaugural ball gown and her husband, President-elect John F. Kennedy leaving their home en route to the inaugural concert in Washington, 1961 © AP Photo

US First Lady Melania Trump stunned the crowds at the inaugural ball on January 20. From Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump — presidential inaugural balls through the years.