President of Slovenia to visit Moscow on February 10

World
January 23, 2:03 UTC+3 LJUBLJANA
The upcoming visit will be held at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Adviser to the President of the Republic on Communications and Public Relations Spela Vovk told TASS
1 pages in this article

LJUBLJANA, January 23. /TASS/. President of Slovenia Borut Pahor is going to visit Russia on February 10 in order to develop political and economic ties between the two countries, Adviser to the President of the Republic on Communications and Public Relations Spela Vovk told TASS.

According to Vovk, the upcoming visit will be held at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Issues of development of political dialogue and economic relations between Ljubljana and Moscow will become main topics of the talks.

It is expected that after the meeting the parties will sign joint economic agreements that will total around 250 mln euro.

According to Vovk, Slovenian president is going to visit Russia in the framework of his international trip, during which he will also visit Germany and Ukraine.

On July 30, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Slovenia. The Russian leader attended a memorial ceremony at the Russian Chapel under Vrsic Pass and opened the first in the country monument to Russian and Soviet soldiers who died in the territory of Slovenia in the World War I and World War II. During the visit Vladimir Putin invited Borut Pahor to visit Moscow on a return visit.

Show more
