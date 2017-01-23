Participation of Syrian government and opposition in Astana talks opening not yet agreed

ARAF to check information from new ARD film on doping in Russian sportSport January 22, 22:47
ASTANA, January 23. /TASS/. The official opening of the talks on Syria in Astana so far is planned without participation of the Syrian government and the opposition, a source close to the negotiations told TASS.
"So far, it is not clear whether opening of the negotiations will be attended by representatives of all seven parties, namely, the delegations of the government and the opposition," the source said.
Talks between the Syrian government and armed opposition will begin in Astana on Monday to last for two days. The meeting was preceded on Sunday by consultations between Russia, Iran and Turkey that lasted for more than five hours. Apart from that, the Russian delegation met with United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura. Work continues on a final statement to be offered to the Syrian government and the opposition. The United Nations-brokered consultations in Geneva are scheduled to be launched on February 8.