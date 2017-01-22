Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Helicopter makes emergency landing on Moscow Ring Road

World
January 22, 17:08 updated at: January 22, 17:08 UTC+3
Traffic along the road has been stopped
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. A helicopter has made an emergency landing in the northeastern section of the Moscow Ring Road, no one was hurt, a spokesman for the Moscow department of the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"A helicopter landed at the 97th-98th kilometer of the Moscow Ring Road’ roadside. No fire followed. No one was hurt. Rescuers have reached the site. An investigation is underway," the spokesman said.

Earlier on Sunday, a source in Moscow’s law enforcement agencies told TASS a helicopter had made an emergency landing on the Moscow Ring Road’s outer lane. Traffic along the road was stopped.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Presidential residences from around the globe
9
At least 30 firefighters feared dead as burning building collapses in Iran — media
6
Up to 30 feared dead as avalanche hits Italian hotel — media
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Rogozin calls "dangerous incident" UK botched missile launch
2
All countries observe oil output cuts agreement — Russian energy minister
3
Putin offers condolences to Hungary as teenagers die in accident in Italy
4
First monastery museum of St. Petersburg to be opened in St. Alexander Nevsky Lavra
5
Russia’s new active protection system to shield T-72, T-90 tanks from US TOW missiles
6
Trump's inaugural address: When America is united, America is totally unstoppable
7
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
TOP STORIES
Реклама