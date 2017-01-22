Helicopter makes emergency landing on Moscow Ring Road

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. A helicopter has made an emergency landing in the northeastern section of the Moscow Ring Road, no one was hurt, a spokesman for the Moscow department of the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"A helicopter landed at the 97th-98th kilometer of the Moscow Ring Road’ roadside. No fire followed. No one was hurt. Rescuers have reached the site. An investigation is underway," the spokesman said.

Earlier on Sunday, a source in Moscow’s law enforcement agencies told TASS a helicopter had made an emergency landing on the Moscow Ring Road’s outer lane. Traffic along the road was stopped.