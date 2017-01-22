First in 2017 humanitarian convoy to Donbass due in January — minister

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. First humanitarian convoy to Donbass in the current year is due in January, Russia's Minister of Emergencies Vladimir Puchkov told TASS on Sunday.

"Soon, this month already," he said. "All organizations issues are in place, all documents have been sent to the Ukrainian counterparts for further approval, we have organized cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross."

"As we finalize all these procedures, the convoy with humanitarian cargo will start off," the minister said.