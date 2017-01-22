First in 2017 humanitarian convoy to Donbass due in January — minister

All countries observe oil output cuts agreement — Russian energy ministerBusiness & Economy January 22, 16:59
Rogozin calls "dangerous incident" UK botched missile launchRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 22, 16:32
Medvedev calls United Russia ruling party, president's main resourceRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 22, 16:27
Mutko calls silly information Infantino asks him not to run for RFU headSport January 22, 16:24
Seven parties to participate in Syrian talksWorld January 22, 9:54
Russia’s Pavlyuchenkova reaches Australian Open quarterfinalsSport January 22, 7:19
IBU Executive Board finds no grouns to suspend Russia's biathlon teamSport January 21, 22:53
Russia terrified watching monuments destroyed in Palmyra — culture ministerRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 21, 17:08
Russian bombers deliver successfully strikes on terrorists' facilities in SyriaWorld January 21, 15:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. First humanitarian convoy to Donbass in the current year is due in January, Russia's Minister of Emergencies Vladimir Puchkov told TASS on Sunday.
"Soon, this month already," he said. "All organizations issues are in place, all documents have been sent to the Ukrainian counterparts for further approval, we have organized cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross."
"As we finalize all these procedures, the convoy with humanitarian cargo will start off," the minister said.