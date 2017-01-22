Back to Main page
Syrian opposition arrived at Astana for talks - source

World
January 22, 7:17 UTC+3 ASTANA
Delegations of Russia, Turkey and Iran and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General Staffan de Mistura arrived at for talks in Astana earlier
ASTANA, January 22. /TASS /. A delegation of Syrian opposition arrived at the capital of Kazakhstan Astana for participation in talks scheduled on January 23, a source close to organization of talks told TASS on Sunday.

"A delegation of Syrian opposition arrived at Astana," the source said. He did not detail groups, whose representatives are in the delegation.

It was reported earlier the delegation of the Syrian opposition will comprise representatives of armed groups acting in Syria, which joined the ceasefire agreement of December 29. The political opposition is not participating in the meeting.

Delegations of Russia, Turkey and Iran and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General Staffan de Mistura arrived at for talks in Astana earlier.

Syrian conflict
