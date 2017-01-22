Power supply failure occurred at Armenian Nuclear Power Plant due to icing

EREVAN, January 22. /TASS/. Failure occurred on Saturday night at high voltage power transmission lines (PTL) connecting the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) with the national energy system, the government of Armenia told TASS. The failure entailing partial reduction of plant load was caused by power lines icing during lengthy frost.

"Differential protection of first poles near the NPP was actuated on January 21 due to an emergency tripping at 110 kV high voltage PTL," adviser to the Prime Minister Shushan Sardaryan said. "The 110 kV substation was fully de-energized and power supply of the NPP first power unit was stopped as a result of triggered protection of second poles at the NPP," she said.

"Differential protection of generator-transformer blocks also tripped T-3 unit transformer, resulting in partial reduction of NPP load," the adviser said.

"Formed electricity deficit was closed by cross-flows from Georgia according to intergovernmental agreement on power supply in emergencies with the republic," the government said.

The fault was identified and cured and power supply was restored, the government said. "Such situation is caused by ice accumulations on wires in freezing weather that is present in Armenia during several weeks already," Sardaryan said. "The NPP is currently functioning with full load and power is supplied in full scope," she added.

The Armenian Nuclear Power Plant commissioned in 1979 is providing about a third of all electric power generated in Armenia.