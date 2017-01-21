Iranian delegation holds unofficial meeting with Turkish, Russian officials

Russia’s Pavlyuchenkova reaches Australian Open quarterfinalsSport January 22, 7:19
IBU Executive Board finds no grouns to suspend Russia's biathlon teamSport January 21, 22:53
Russia terrified watching monuments destroyed in Palmyra — culture ministerRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 21, 17:08
Russian bombers deliver successfully strikes on terrorists' facilities in SyriaWorld January 21, 15:39
Denmark uses Russian data in its application for expanding shelf — ministerBusiness & Economy January 21, 15:15
Agreement on bases in Syria to serve strengthening of stability in Middle East — MPRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 20, 21:18
Trump's inaugural address: When America is united, America is totally unstoppableWorld January 20, 20:57
Hermitage chief: New Palmyra destruction comes across as militants' vengeanceRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 20, 20:29
Russia's first deputy PM wants to keep current tax system for next political cycleBusiness & Economy January 20, 19:53
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Members of the Iranian delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Jaberi Ansari, who earlier arrived in the Kazakhstan’s capital for the peace talks on Syria, held unofficial meetings with Russian and Turkish counterparts on Saturday, Iran’s Tasnim news agency said.
Two separate bilateral meetings took place in the Marriot hotel in the center of Astana, first with the Turkish delegation and then with the Russian one. Ansari said that the country would comply with the previous agreements on Syria’s territorial integrity.
Astana will play host to the negotiations on Syria crisis on January 23. Nonetheless, many details are yet unknown. Representatives of the Syrian government and armed opposition are expected to attend the meeting alongside delegations of the countries that are playing key role in resolving the Syrian crisis. A final list of attendees is yet to be announced.