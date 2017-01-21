Iranian delegation holds unofficial meeting with Turkish, Russian officials

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Members of the Iranian delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Jaberi Ansari, who earlier arrived in the Kazakhstan’s capital for the peace talks on Syria, held unofficial meetings with Russian and Turkish counterparts on Saturday, Iran’s Tasnim news agency said.

Two separate bilateral meetings took place in the Marriot hotel in the center of Astana, first with the Turkish delegation and then with the Russian one. Ansari said that the country would comply with the previous agreements on Syria’s territorial integrity.

Astana will play host to the negotiations on Syria crisis on January 23. Nonetheless, many details are yet unknown. Representatives of the Syrian government and armed opposition are expected to attend the meeting alongside delegations of the countries that are playing key role in resolving the Syrian crisis. A final list of attendees is yet to be announced.