Delegations of Russia, Turkey, Iran arrive in Astana for Syria talks

World
January 21, 19:04 UTC+3 ASTANA
The Syrian governmental delegation is to arrive on January 22
ASTANA, January 21. /TASS/. Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey have arrived in the Kazakh capital of Astana for the peace talks on Syria scheduled for January 23, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"By now, the delegations of Russia, Turkey and Iran have arrived," the ministry’s spokesman Anuar Zhainakov said, noting that later at night "UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and members of the Syrian opposition’s delegation are expected."

"Tomorrow, on January 22, the Syrian governmental delegation is to arrive," he added.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
