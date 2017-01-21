Delegations of Russia, Turkey, Iran arrive in Astana for Syria talks

Russia’s Pavlyuchenkova reaches Australian Open quarterfinalsSport January 22, 7:19
ASTANA, January 21. /TASS/. Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey have arrived in the Kazakh capital of Astana for the peace talks on Syria scheduled for January 23, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry told TASS on Saturday.
"By now, the delegations of Russia, Turkey and Iran have arrived," the ministry’s spokesman Anuar Zhainakov said, noting that later at night "UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and members of the Syrian opposition’s delegation are expected."
"Tomorrow, on January 22, the Syrian governmental delegation is to arrive," he added.