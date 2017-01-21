Back to Main page
Over 200 anti-Trump protesters arrested

World
January 21, 4:25 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
Six police officers injured
WASHINGTON, January 21. /TASS/. Some 217 people were arrested during the protests in Washington D.C. amid the inauguration of the 45th US President Donald Trump, the capital's interim police chief, Peter Newsham, said.

"We had thousands of people that came to Washington D.C. to peacefully demonstrate. Unfortunately we had a small group that wanted to disrupt the inauguration," Newsham said.

Six police officers were injured during the violent clashes with protesters, he said. These were minor head injuries from flying objects.

