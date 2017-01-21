Over 200 anti-Trump protesters arrested

Russia terrified watching monuments destroyed in Palmyra — culture ministerRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 21, 17:08
Russian bombers deliver successfully strikes on terrorists' facilities in SyriaWorld January 21, 15:39
Denmark uses Russian data in its application for expanding shelf — ministerBusiness & Economy January 21, 15:15
Agreement on bases in Syria to serve strengthening of stability in Middle East — MPRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 20, 21:18
Trump's inaugural address: When America is united, America is totally unstoppableWorld January 20, 20:57
Hermitage chief: New Palmyra destruction comes across as militants' vengeanceRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 20, 20:29
Russia's first deputy PM wants to keep current tax system for next political cycleBusiness & Economy January 20, 19:53
Russia’s Shipulin clinches gold in 20km individual race of IBU World Cup stage in ItalySport January 20, 19:18
Prominent Russian adventurer Konyukhov to take samples from Mariana Trench floorSociety & Culture January 20, 19:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, January 21. /TASS/. Some 217 people were arrested during the protests in Washington D.C. amid the inauguration of the 45th US President Donald Trump, the capital's interim police chief, Peter Newsham, said.
"We had thousands of people that came to Washington D.C. to peacefully demonstrate. Unfortunately we had a small group that wanted to disrupt the inauguration," Newsham said.
Six police officers were injured during the violent clashes with protesters, he said. These were minor head injuries from flying objects.