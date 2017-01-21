Trump vows to make America great again, says no one will be forgotten

WASHINGTON, January 21. /TASS/. New US President Donald Trump promised the American people in his inaugural speech that together they will make America strong, wealthy, proud, safe and great again.

Power to people

"We are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to the American people", Trump said. "That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment, it belongs to you," he said.

The new US leader addressed his supporters who voted for him. During his election campaign Trump called them "the forgotten part" of the American society. He said "the forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer."

America first

Trump pledged to keep "America first". "We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital, and in every hall of power. From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only America first, America first".

The new US president said "every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families." "We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs".

Right of all nations to put their interests first

"We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world, but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first. We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example. We will shine for everyone to follow," Trump said.

Old and new alliances

"We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate from the face of the Earth," he said.

Bring our dreams back

Trump promised that the American dream will be revived. "We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dreams."

The president said the US will build new roads and highways and bridges and airports and tunnels and railways." "We will get our people off of welfare and back to work, rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor."

United America

Trump called on the country to unite to solve these tasks. "At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America, and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other. When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice."

"When America is united, America is totally unstoppable", he stressed.

No particular tasks

The new president set no particular tasks. But he said that "at the birth of a new millennium" the US is "ready to unlock the mysteries of space, to free the earth from the miseries of disease, and to harness the energies, industries and technologies of tomorrow."

Wisdom of soldiers

Trump said it is time to remember that "old wisdom our soldiers will never forget, that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots."

"So to all Americans in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, from ocean to ocean, hear these words. You will never be ignored again," he said in the end of his speech.

"Your voice, your hopes, and your dreams will define our American destiny. And your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way."

Nearly 100 arrested during anti-Trump protests

After the inauguration ceremony, the supporters and opponents of Trump continued to dispute about who won the presidential elections.

Some 500 people took part in the anti-Trump protests in Washington and 95 of them were detained, according to mass media reports. Police used water cannons and tear gas against the protesters who smashed shop and car windows, and toppled newspaper boxes and garbage cans.